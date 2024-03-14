Murder investigation launched and two arrests made after man dies at address in Bicester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have opened a murder investigation after a man died at an address in Bicester yesterday afternoon (13 March).

A man in his 40s, died in a property in Mullein Road, a man and woman, both in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the incident.

Thames Valley Police says officers arrived at the scene at around 12.21pm, after witnesses contacted the force saying a man had been injured. When emergency responders arrived on the scene the man was given treatment by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Thames Valley Police adds that the man’s of kin have been found and are receiving support from officers. Also, police confirmed the arrested pair remain in custody.

Police are continuing to carrying out surveillance in the area and have advised residents that they expect to remain at the scene for some time.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther, said: “We have launched a murder inquiry following this incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has died, and we are providing support to them at this extremely difficult time.

“Although we are in the very early stages of our enquiries we have made two arrests. At this time we believe this to be an isolated incident and that the two parties were known to each other.

“We would ask anyone who may have information around the circumstances of this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, calling 101 quoting reference 43240117688.