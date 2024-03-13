Aylesbury men jailed after admitting to dealing four different illegal substances

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men from Aylesbury were jailed after admitting to drug dealing offences.

Codie Hayden, 25, of Ringlet Way, and Jerome Baker, 25, of Barnard Crescent, both admitted to possession with intent to supply cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and ketamine. They both submitted their guilty pleas at Aylesbury Crown Court on 13 December, 2023.

Returning to the same court for sentencing last Wednesday (6 March), Hayden was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison, while Baker was jailed for four years and one month.

On 9 October last year, Baker was searched by Thames Valley Police officers on Oxford Road. Thames Valley Police says he was carrying cannabis.

Police officers then visited a building linked to Baker and found Hayden trying to hide drugs in the house. In total, police seized £72,900-worth of drugs and over £6,000 in cash.

Investigating officer PC Gary Ratcliffe, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We continue to tackle drug supply, offering no rest bite for offenders.