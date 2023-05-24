Mum given five-year sentence for manslaughter of five-week-old baby in village near Buckingham and Milton Keynes

A mother has been sentenced to over five years in jail for the manslaughter of her baby who died at just five weeks old.

Today (24 May), Ellie Jacobs, 19, of Moor Road, Rushden, Northamptonshire was sentenced to five years imprisonment for manslaughter and 18 months for child cruelty, to run concurrently.

At a previous hearing at the same court the 19-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter by unlawful act and child cruelty.

Ellie Jacobs

She killed her baby son Archie Jacobs, the court heard.

Just after 1pm on Friday 5 June 2020, South Central Ambulance Service received a 999 call regarding the cardiac arrest of a baby at Whitfield Road in Biddlesden.

Archie, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem found that the cause of Archie’s death was acute paracetamol toxicity.

Archie’s mother, Ellie Jacobs, was arrested in connection with the death in October 2022 and charged with murder on 27 October last year.

Detective Chief Inspector, Will Crowther of the Major Crime Unit, at Thames Valley Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic case. Baby Archie died when he was only five weeks old.

“Ellie Jacobs has admitted causing Archie’s broken leg and foot in the days prior to his death, as well as admitting that she administered the large paracetamol overdose that caused his death. This has been a long investigation that has always sought to find the truth as to what happened to Baby Archie, and I am glad that during the trial Ellie Jacobs finally accepted responsibility for her dreadful actions.

“I am hoping that the fact that Ellie Jacobs has now pleaded guilty and been sentenced, it will help the rest of Archie’s family to begin to move forward following this unbearable period for them.

“I am grateful to the witnesses in this case for their evidence, and my thanks to the investigation team who have worked tirelessly to get to the truth.

