Car crime in Aylesbury Vale: 16 areas with most vehicle break-ins and thefts according to police

Police forces across England and Wales recorded more than 30,000 car crimes in March, official data shows.

The figures, which include thefts, break-ins and vehicle tamperings, equate to about 1,000 crimes a day. Three police forces, Greater Manchester, Devon and Cornwall and Sussex, had not supplied data for that month so the true number is likely much higher.

West Midlands Police was found to have the highest vehicle crime rate in the country in March, recording 113.6 incidents per 100,000 people across the force area, which includes Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Coventry. This was followed by London’s Metropolitan Police which recorded 99.7 incidents per 100,000 people, then South Yorkshire Police, at 87.1 incidents per 100,000 people.

Over 1,000 cases were recorded by Thames Valley Police, Adobe Stock

Dyfed-Powys Police, which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys in Wales, had the lowest vehicle crime rate in the country, recording 8.5 incidents per 100,000 people. Vehicle crimes with no recorded location were excluded.

Across England and Wales, police have so far closed nearly two-thirds of cases without identifying a suspect (63%). One-third (33%) of vehicle crimes from March were listed as still under investigation. Fewer than 1% of incidents have so far resulted in court action or a caution, although this is likely to rise as investigations progress.

Police recorded 1,541 vehicle crimes in the Thames Valley in March, new figures show.

The figures from data.police.uk also show the approximate location of each recorded vehicle crime. We have compiled this list of the neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale with the greatest number of reported vehicle crime incidents last month.

These neighbourhoods are known as middle-layer super output areas, which the Office for National Statistics (ONS) uses to divide England and Wales into more than 7,000 smaller areas of between 5,000 and 15,000 residents.