Men jailed for two years after threatening shop staff with hammer during robbery near Aylesbury

Thomas Ayling, 36, and Adam Booth, 40, stole from the Co-op store on Bell Street in Princes Risborough.

Ayling and Booth entered the shop on May 6, went behind the till and threatened staff with a hammer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scales of Justice on top of the Old Bailey, London.

They used the hammer to then break into the till and grab money.

The pair pleaded guilty to robbery at Amersham Crown Court yesterday (6 June).

Ayling was sentenced to three years in prison while Booth faces two years and four months behind bars.

Adam Booth

Investigating officer, PC Gemma Thompson, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “I would like to thank all those colleagues involved in the successful conviction of the offenders and am pleased that the victims of this burglary can gain some closure from this successful outcome.

“I hope that this shows that Thames Valley Police will not tolerate violent offences of this nature in our policing areas and will always work hard to prosecute the offenders who commit these heinous crimes.”