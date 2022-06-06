Man who hid heroin in bushes jailed for over three years at Aylesbury Crown Court hearing

Last Monday (30 May), Daniel Dumont, 38, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a total of three years’ and four months imprisonment.

He was caught by Thames Valley Police officers trying to dispose of heroin in bushes near a property in High Wycombe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Dumont

Dumont pleaded guilty to one count each, of possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Officers discovered the 38-year-old’s heroin on 10 April at around 5:25pm, outside an address on West Wycombe Road.

He threw away two cling film packages which the police believed contained heroin and cocaine, when he saw officers nearby in a marked police car.

The drugs paraphernalia, confiscated by Thames Valley Police

While the police were searching the bushes Dumont was detained under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Once the drugs were recovered he was arrested.

During the investigation officers found more contraband at an address the 38-year-old had been staying at in West Wycombe Road.

Thames Valley Police found two phones, suspected crack cocaine, and what the police describe as ‘drugs paraphernalia’, £500 worth of cash, and a motorcycle.

Some of the Class A drugs recovered by police officers

After the property search Dumont was charged.

Thames Valley Police confirms, that the drugs were seized and destroyed.

The cash found will be donated to a guide dogs charity, Dumont has also forfeited his motorcycle, Thames Valley Police reports.

Investigating officer PC Hannah Ransome of the Stronghold Team in Wycombe, said: “The Stronghold team in High Wycombe is committed to stopping those who seek to make a living from selling harmful drugs in our communities.

more contraband

“Dumont was clearly involved in and making a living from dealing drugs and he is now behind bars for his criminal activity.

“We will continued to bring people like Dumont to justice and take harmful drugs off the streets of High Wycombe.”