Man who converted elderly Aylesbury woman's £15k into cryptocurrency convicted of money laundering

A man has been convicted of money laundering after he converted money, sent to him by an elderly woman from Aylesbury, into cryptocurrency.

Vincent Marimanzi, 21, of Prince of Wales Road, Coventry, must pay £260 compensation and complete a community order. He was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (26 January).

Marimanzi’s community order includes 100 hours of mandatory unpaid work.

In November 2021, the victim, a woman in her 70s, from Aylesbury, was asked to transfer £15,000 into Marimanzi’s bank account.

Thames Valley Police discovered that Marimanzi converted the money into cryptocurrency, except for £100, which he passed through his account.

On 29 June 2022, police officers used a warrant to break into the 21-year-old’s home and arrest him. He was formally charged by the police on 8 September 2023.

Senior investigating officer Detective Constable Sandrine Bonomo-Fox, of the Central Fraud Unit, said: “We take reports of money laundering offences seriously.

“If anyone believes they are a victim of money laundering you can contact us by calling 101 or by making a report online.