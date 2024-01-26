News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Man named and charged in connection with criminal damage and attempted robbery incident in Aylesbury

His charges relate to an incident on Boxing Day
By James Lowson
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been named and charged by the police in connection with an incident of alleged attempted robbery.

Jason Grange, 32, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count each of aggravated burglary, attempted robbery and criminal damage last Friday (19 January).

Read More
Man arrested in connection with spate of vehicle thefts in Aylesbury neighbourho...
He was formally charged by the policeHe was formally charged by the police
He was formally charged by the police
Most Popular

His charges relate to an incident in Aylesbury on Boxing Day last year. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the 32-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on February 20.