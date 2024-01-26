Man named and charged in connection with criminal damage and attempted robbery incident in Aylesbury
A man has been named and charged by the police in connection with an incident of alleged attempted robbery.
Jason Grange, 32, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count each of aggravated burglary, attempted robbery and criminal damage last Friday (19 January).
His charges relate to an incident in Aylesbury on Boxing Day last year. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the 32-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on February 20.