Man was assaulted and stabbed in early hours attack near Aylesbury doctor's surgery

An 18-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed in early hours of Sunday morning near an Aylesbury doctor's surgery, police have confirmed.

The incident took place on Sunday (14/11) between about 2am and 3.30am in Whitehill Park, behind Whitehill Surgery in Oxford Road, Aylesbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was assaulted and stabbed. He received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Ami Chapple, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who thinks they might know anything about this incident to come forward.

“If you saw this happen, or have any other details which you think could be relevant, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43210514615.