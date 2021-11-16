Man was assaulted and stabbed in early hours attack near Aylesbury doctor's surgery
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after the assault
An 18-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed in early hours of Sunday morning near an Aylesbury doctor's surgery, police have confirmed.
The incident took place on Sunday (14/11) between about 2am and 3.30am in Whitehill Park, behind Whitehill Surgery in Oxford Road, Aylesbury.
The area was cordoned off by police while forensic officers combed the scene, as reported by The Bucks Herald on Sunday.
The victim, an 18-year-old man, was assaulted and stabbed. He received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.
No arrests have been made.
Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Ami Chapple, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who thinks they might know anything about this incident to come forward.
“If you saw this happen, or have any other details which you think could be relevant, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43210514615.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”