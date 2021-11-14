Police cordon off area surrounding Aylesbury doctor's surgery with forensics combing scene

Police

The area surrounding Whitehill Surgery in Aylesbury Town Centre is today cordoned off by police and forensic officers are combing the scene.

Forensic officers in hazmat suits were seen combing the grassy areas surrounding the GP surgery car park at around 2.30pm and they remain on the scene.

A police cordon is in place on both sides of the surgery including the entrance off the A418 Oxford Road heading towards Aylesbury town centre gyratory system.