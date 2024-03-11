Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a collision outside a supermarket in Aylesbury, police have confirmed.

Just before 9pm on Friday (8 March), in Oakfield Road just outside the Lidl store, a 15-year-old boy was involved in a collision with a red Toyota Yaris.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the Yaris was travelling from the direction of Douglas Road. Police say the boy sustained serious head and leg injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains in a stable condition at this time.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Also, the police force has confirmed the driver of the Yaris stopped at the scene and was not injured. No arrests have been made in connection the incident, the police also confirmed.

Investigating officer PC Phillip McGlue of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision or who may have dash-cam of the incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240110169.