Man arrested in connection with spate of vehicle thefts in Aylesbury neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police has confirmed a man has been arrested in connection to a spate of vehicle thefts in an Aylesbury neighbourhood.

Police confirmed that a male was arrested in connection to vehicle thefts committed in Fairford Leys, this morning (26 January).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the week additional officers have been sent to the area in response to thefts and attempted thefts of residents’ cars.

Police confirmed the arrest this morning

A spokesperson for the police force said the man who was arrested has also been accused of committing other crimes.