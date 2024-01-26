Man arrested in connection with spate of vehicle thefts in Aylesbury neighbourhood
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thames Valley Police has confirmed a man has been arrested in connection to a spate of vehicle thefts in an Aylesbury neighbourhood.
Police confirmed that a male was arrested in connection to vehicle thefts committed in Fairford Leys, this morning (26 January).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Throughout the week additional officers have been sent to the area in response to thefts and attempted thefts of residents’ cars.
A spokesperson for the police force said the man who was arrested has also been accused of committing other crimes.
The spokesperson added: “Please can we ask though that you still make sure that your cars are secure and no valuables are left in the vehicle overnight.”