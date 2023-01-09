A man has been charged in connection with an assault in Aston Clinton last year.

This morning (9 January), Thames Valley Police has confirmed that Robert Ward, 39, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Saturday (7 January), and charged yesterday with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is due in court today

He will appear in High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.

His charge relates to an incident on 9 May 2021, when a 58-year-old man was assaulted in Tring Hill, Aston Clinton.

