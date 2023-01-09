Man named and charged in connection to Aylesbury assault which left victim hospitalised
The victim required hospital treatment after the attack
A man has been charged in connection with an assault in Aston Clinton last year.
This morning (9 January), Thames Valley Police has confirmed that Robert Ward, 39, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Saturday (7 January), and charged yesterday with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He will appear in High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.
His charge relates to an incident on 9 May 2021, when a 58-year-old man was assaulted in Tring Hill, Aston Clinton.
Following the attack, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment on cuts and bruises he suffered during the assault.