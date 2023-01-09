News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man named and charged in connection to Aylesbury assault which left victim hospitalised

The victim required hospital treatment after the attack

By James Lowson
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 12:11pm

A man has been charged in connection with an assault in Aston Clinton last year.

This morning (9 January), Thames Valley Police has confirmed that Robert Ward, 39, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Saturday (7 January), and charged yesterday with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Read More
Man in balaclava uses knife to rob Buckingham supermarket
He is due in court today
Most Popular

He will appear in High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.

His charge relates to an incident on 9 May 2021, when a 58-year-old man was assaulted in Tring Hill, Aston Clinton.

Following the attack, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment on cuts and bruises he suffered during the assault.