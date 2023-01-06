Man in balaclava uses knife to rob Buckingham supermarket
The culprit entered the store with a knife just after it opened
A man wearing a balaclava robbed a supermarket in Buckingham after threatening staff with a knife.
At 8am on Monday (2 January), the offender entered Sainsbury’s in Chandos Road.
Advertisement
He was carrying a knife as he entered the shop and demanded money from the till.
After getting the cash he was after, the offender headed towards Bridge Street.
Witnesses describe the offender as a white man, who is around five feet four inches tall, and of a slim build.
Advertisement
He was wearing a dark coloured jacket with large white triangles over the shoulders and a white hood, light grey jogging bottoms and Nike Air Max 98 trainers with black gloves and a black balaclava.
Advertisement
Police officers are after dashcam footage from vehicles that may have been parked or nearby.
Also, the police wants to hear from anyone who may have been in the area on the Bank Holiday Monday.
Advertisement
Investigating officer Detective Constable Natasha Taplin, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have camera footage in the area or any information regarding this incident, to please get in touch.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230001443.
Advertisement
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
At The Bucks Herald we are always on the lookout for interesting and important local stories. Do you have a story to tell or an important issue to raise? Get in touch by emailing [email protected]