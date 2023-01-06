A man wearing a balaclava robbed a supermarket in Buckingham after threatening staff with a knife.

At 8am on Monday (2 January), the offender entered Sainsbury’s in Chandos Road.

Advertisement

He was carrying a knife as he entered the shop and demanded money from the till.

Police have launched an appeal for information

After getting the cash he was after, the offender headed towards Bridge Street.

Witnesses describe the offender as a white man, who is around five feet four inches tall, and of a slim build.

Advertisement

He was wearing a dark coloured jacket with large white triangles over the shoulders and a white hood, light grey jogging bottoms and Nike Air Max 98 trainers with black gloves and a black balaclava.

Advertisement

Police officers are after dashcam footage from vehicles that may have been parked or nearby.

Also, the police wants to hear from anyone who may have been in the area on the Bank Holiday Monday.

Advertisement

Investigating officer Detective Constable Natasha Taplin, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have camera footage in the area or any information regarding this incident, to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230001443.

Advertisement

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”