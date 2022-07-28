Man jailed at Aylesbury court after racing through Bucks roads at over double the speed limit

Saqib Mohammed Jawaid, 23, of Deeds Grove, High Wycombe, was travelling at over double the speed limit when he was caught by Thames Valley Police officers.

On Saturday (July 23), he was sentenced to a year and two months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court.

His reckless driving took place on June 1, at last week’s hearing he also received a driving ban, which will last for two years and seven months.

Also, Jawaid must complete an extended retest before getting his licence back.

He admitted to one count of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

It was at 11.40pm on June 1 when the 23-year-old offended.

Officers spotted a black Mercedes A Class speeding on Gore Hill, Amersham, while on patrol in an unmarked vehicle.

The officers caught up with the vehicle on London Road West, Amersham, and attempted to stop it.

Spotting the Thames Valley Police officers in pursuit the driver accelerated.

Thames Valley Police logged the vehicle reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour in an area with a 50-mile-per-hour limit.

The car also sped at 80 miles per hour in an area with a 30 mile-per-hour restriction.

Also, the driver zoomed through red lights, ignored keep left signs at roundabouts, speeding around them in the wrong direction.

At one point, the Mercedes narrowly missed another vehicle when travelling on the wrong side of a traffic island by Tesco on Amersham Road, High Wycombe.

The Mercedes mounted the traffic island to narrowly swerve a collision.

After an estimated nine-minute police chase, the Mercedes started to smoke and burn out forcing Jawaid to slow down to a stop on Cryers Hill Road.

Officers arrested the driver, Jawaid, and quickly discovered that he had already been disqualified from driving for a previous offence.

Jawaid had only a provisional licence on him and no insurance for the smoking car.

He was charged the following day.

PC Martin Woodford, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Amersham police station, said: “The drive that Jawaid took that night should have taken 19 minutes and he completed it in nine minutes.

“It was clear to see Jawaid was willing to take needless risks and in doing so put other road users at risk of serious harm by driving so dangerously.

“The sentence issued by the court is a reflection of this.

“We will robustly target offenders who drive dangerously and while disqualified to keep the public safe on the roads.