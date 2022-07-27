Bucks man found guilty of supplying cocaine to Aylesbury and beyond

Josh Vaux, 26, of Hillary Road, High Wycombe, was found not guilty of a separate charge relating to carrying criminal property.

The 26-year-old was found guilty by a jury at Aylesbury Crown Court, he is due back for sentencing next Friday (5 August).

Thames Valley Police discovered the 26-year-old’s illegal activity via Operation Venetic.

Operation Venetic targets criminals who use encrypted mobile devices to avoid detection.

It is a direct response to EncroChat technology used in some cases to avoid police detection.

The police force uncovered that Vaux was ordering and buying cocaine which was then passed on to two others in the High Wycombe, Aylesbury and Princes Risborough area.

Officers tracked his activity between March 2020 and August 2020, police intelligence suggests he received and moved on roughly 16 kilogrammes of cocaine.

He regularly met with two others in Monks Risborough to hand off cocaine or collect money.

On 25 August 2020 police raided three properties in Bucks after obtaining warrants.

They collected just under 400g of cocaine in over 200 wraps along with scales and packaging materials during their search.

Thames Valley Police also seized a VW Golf and Mercedes van.

The car had a device used to detect the radio frequency of police vehicles and the van had a hidden compartment inside that could only be accessed by a remote control.

Thames Valley Police believes this compartment was used to discreetly conceal drugs.

Vaux was arrested that day and later charged on 5 March 2021.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Beck Hurley-Brydon, of the Serious Organised Crime Unit, said: “This is an excellent result following a proactive investigation into an extremely well organised criminal enterprise who utilised sophisticated technology to facilitate illicit activities.

“I hope this goes some way in showing the public we take offences of this nature very seriously, investigating with tenacity to bring offenders to justice and as such protect the wider community from the harm that drug dealing causes.”