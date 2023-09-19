Man jailed after being caught dealing drugs in Aylesbury by undercover officers
An Aylesbury man has been jailed after he was caught by undercover police officers completing drug deals.
On Friday (15 September) at Aylesbury Crown Court, Ramzan Khan, 41, of Somerville Way, Aylesbury, was sentenced to two years in prison.
His sentencing relates to drug deals which took place in Aylesbury on 27 April.
At around 4.30pm plain-clothed Thames Valley Police officers witnessed Khan dealing drugs on multiple occasions.
A police search revealed that the 41-year-old was carrying around £1,000 in cash. Officers also confiscated a mobile phone which they allege was used to arrange drug deals.
Thames Valley Police says that through further investigation work it was able to discover that Khan had been involved in the supply of cannabis since October last year.
When the police searched his home they uncovered a further large quantity of cash, approximately £9,000.
He was charged by the police force on 28 April.
Investigating officer PC James Gordon, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Ramzan Khan was an established drug dealer in Aylesbury and I am pleased to have been able to bring him to justice.
“We will not tolerate those involved in the supply of drugs and will continue to pursue offenders.
“If anyone has any information about drug-dealing in their area, please report it to us via our online reporting form or by calling 101 so we can use that information to take action.
“You can also report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”