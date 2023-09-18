Boy, 10, seriously injured and man in 20s suffers life-changing injury after two separate collisions on the A40 in Bucks

Watch more videos on Shots!

The casualties of two separate crashes on the A40 in Buckinghamshire are being treated for serious and life-changing injuries.

A motorcyclist has suffered a life-changing injury following a crash with an Audi A3 in Oxford Road, Denham on Thursday (September 14). The incident happened at 8.15am on the A40 Oxford Road near to the traffic lights junction with the A413, Amersham Road.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for treatment, where he remains.

Police are asking people with information or footage to get in touch. Submitted image.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident, as well as to a driver who had a near miss with the same motorcyclist, who was riding a black Keeway motorbike, shortly before the crash, to get in touch.

Investigating officer PC Mary-Ellen Caswell said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision, whereby a man has sustained a life-changing injury, to please come forward.

“I would also ask anyone that may have dash-cam footage of the collision, as well as the moments before, particularly if those motorists were travelling through the traffic lights either on the A413 slip road or on the A40 Oxford Road.

“I am also appealing to the driver of a large black vehicle, potentially a Mercedes, that had a near miss with the motorbike just before the collision, to get in touch. We know that this driver was travelling along the A40 towards Denham.”

The young victim of a second crash in Stokenchurch, on Friday, is also being treated for serious injuries.

The 10-year-old was on foot when he was involved in a crash with a black Volkswagon Golf, on the A40 Wycombe Road near to the junction with The Coppice, at 4.15pm.

The boy remains in hospital.

No arrests have been made but police are urging those who saw the incident or who may have access to CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.