Man is hospitalised following Thame town centre assault
An assault took place on Pump Lane at around 2am on Saturday. Thames Valley Police has confirmed a man in his 20s was walking down the street when he was thrown to the floor multiple times and assaulted.
Thames Valley Police has also confirmed that the victim was taken to hospital and received treatment for a broken wrist and has since been discharged.
Investigating officer, Specialist Investigator Pippa Sharman, said: “If you have any other information about this incident, please call 101 or make a report online, via our website, quoting reference 43250433069.
“Or if you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, who will take your information 100% anonymously.”
Editor’s note: A previous CCTV appeal linked to this incident has been removed by Thames Valley Police.