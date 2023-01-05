Over 450 drink and drug drivers arrested by Thames Valley Police in Christmas campaign

More than 450 people were arrested for driving while under the influence of drink or drugs in the Thames Valley region during December.

Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary’s Joint Operations Unit made more than 700 arrests across both force areas as part of Operation Holly.

Advertisement

From December 1 to 31, officers carried out targeted activity in order to stop drivers under the influence of drink and drugs.

Officers carried out targeted activity during December to stop drivers under the influence of drink and drugs

Across both force areas, 737 arrests were made, with 451 of those in the Thames Valley. This is an increase of 24 per cent compared to last year.

Of those arrests, 283 were for drink driving and 168 for drug driving.

Advertisement

There was also a 42 per cent increase in arrests of drivers aged under 25 compared to last year, with 101 young drivers being arrested.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Bettington said: “Operation Holly is carried out throughout the festive period every year and it’s disappointing to see that people are still getting behind the wheel when under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

Advertisement

“We see all too often the devastating consequences that can result from this behaviour and I am pleased that we have managed to make so many arrests and prevent the potential harm that can be caused by drink and drug drivers.

“Our priority is to make the roads safer for everyone and we’d ask the public to help us do this by challenging anyone you think may be about to drive having drank alcohol or used drugs.

Advertisement