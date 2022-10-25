A Buckingham teenager is due to appear in court today, Tuesday, following a stabbing incident in Buckingham town centre.

A 16-year-old boy is still in hospital after being stabbed in Meadow Walk on Saturday night.

A Buckingham 16-year-old was arrested and charged by police following the incident.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for information

He was remanded on conditional bail to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today. Three other teenagers from Buckingham were also arrested.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Thames Valley Police officers were called at about 7.55pm on Saturday, October 22, following reports of a stabbing following an altercation.

“Officers attended the scene along with other emergency service colleagues, where a 16-year-old boy had sustained a stab wound.

“His injury is serious but not life threatening and he has been taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

“A 16-year-old boy from Buckingham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife/blade/sharp pointed article in a public place today (Monday, October 24).

“He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.

“Three other boys from Buckingham were arrested in relation to this incident: a 13-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray, a 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray, and a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of affray.

“The 13-year-old and 15-year-old boys have been released on police bail until November 20.

“Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.