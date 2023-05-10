A man has been charged with a number of sex offences in Aylesbury, following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Armando Santos, aged 44, of no fixed abode, was charged today (Wednesday, May 10) with seven separate offences.

The charges are two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child and two counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

He was also charged with one count each of attempting to cause/incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, attempting to cause a child under 13 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity and distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

The charges relate to incidents between September 1 and September 23 2022.

