Man charged with multiple sex offences in Aylesbury

The charges include engaging in sexual communication with a child

By Newsroom
Published 10th May 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read

A man has been charged with a number of sex offences in Aylesbury, following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Armando Santos, aged 44, of no fixed abode, was charged today (Wednesday, May 10) with seven separate offences.

The charges are two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child and two counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

A 44-year-old man has been charged following a Thames Valley Police investigation
A 44-year-old man has been charged following a Thames Valley Police investigation
He was also charged with one count each of attempting to cause/incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, attempting to cause a child under 13 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity and distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

The charges relate to incidents between September 1 and September 23 2022.

Santos remains in police custody and is due to appear before High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).