He also faces a driving without insurance charge

A man has been charged in connection to a series of attempted break-ins reported near Thame.

He is also accused of driving without insurance and a further burglary charge, relating to incidents in Boars Hill, Wootton and Great Milton on 19 December.

He was formally charged last week

Jordan Axtell, 21, of Acacia Avenue, Oxford, has been charged with driving without third party insurance, burglary, and four counts of attempted burglary.

Thames Valley Police formally charged Axtell on 21 December.