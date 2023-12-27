Two Aylesbury men named and charged in connection with Bucks thefts and burglary
Two men from Aylesbury were arrested and charged in connection to a series of thefts reported in a Bucks village.
Several thefts and a burglary occurred in the Flackwell Heath area, Thames Valley Police has confirmed three men have been charged in connection to the crimes.
Jordan Carton, 25, of Prebendal Avenue, Aylesbury; Leon Davies, 41, of Jarry Court, Marlow; and Aaron Peachey, 46, of Wood White Drive, Aylesbury, were all charged with three counts of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of burglary on Saturday (23 December).
Peachey was also charged with one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
All the incidents took place on Friday in Philip Drive.
They were all remanded in custody and appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on the same day they were charged.
They have all been released on bail and are due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 30 January next year.