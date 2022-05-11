Man charged and named in Aylesbury churchyard rape investigation

A man has been charged and named by the Thames Valley Police in its investigation into a rape in an Aylesbury churchyard.

By James Lowson
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 9:32 am

This morning (11 May), Thames Valley Police charged Madalin Ionut Martac, 27, of no fixed abode, with rape, he remains in custody.

On Monday (9 May), Border Force officers detained Martac at Gatwick Airport, he was subsequently arrested by Thames Valley Police officials.

Read More

Read More
Man arrested at Gatwick Airport in connection to Aylesbury churchyard rape case

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Martac is due in court today (Photo by Joe Giddens, PA Images)

He is charged in connection to a rape reported on 10 October last year.

A woman in her 20s claims she was raped between 5.30am and 6.15am in the churchyard at St Mary’s by Kingsbury Square.

Thames Valley Police report that the victim was attacked by man that she did not know.

Martac will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court later today.