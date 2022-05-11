Man charged and named in Aylesbury churchyard rape investigation

This morning (11 May), Thames Valley Police charged Madalin Ionut Martac, 27, of no fixed abode, with rape, he remains in custody.

On Monday (9 May), Border Force officers detained Martac at Gatwick Airport, he was subsequently arrested by Thames Valley Police officials.

Martac is due in court today (Photo by Joe Giddens, PA Images)

He is charged in connection to a rape reported on 10 October last year.

A woman in her 20s claims she was raped between 5.30am and 6.15am in the churchyard at St Mary’s by Kingsbury Square.

Thames Valley Police report that the victim was attacked by man that she did not know.