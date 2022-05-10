Man arrested at Gatwick Airport in connection to Aylesbury churchyard rape case

On 10 October last year, a woman was raped in the churchyard surrounding St Mary’s by Kingsbury Square.
Thames Valley Police report that the woman who was in her 20s was raped between 5.30am and 6.15am that morning.
She called the police at 6:40 reporting the shocking incident.
Today (10 May), Thames Valley Police announced that a 27-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested yesterday on suspicion of rape.
He was stopped and detained by Border Force officers, before being place under arrest by Thames Valley Police officials later on.
The man is currently being held in police custody.
