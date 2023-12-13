Man caught stealing from home in Buckingham jailed after admitting to series of burglaries
A man caught stealing in Buckingham has been sent to jail after he admitted to committing a number of burglaries locally.
Alex Clifton, 25, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday 1 December.
At the same hearing, Clifton pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, but also admitted to other burglaries when questioned by the police. Thames Valley Police has noted that the judge considered these other crimes when deciding on the 25-year-old’s sentence.
On 8 May he broke into a home in Gawcott Road through a bathroom window. He took jewellery and money from the house before fleeing on foot.
Thames Valley Police officers arrested and charged Clifton on 31 October.
Investigating officer DC Chris Clarke, of Aylesbury Priority Crime Team, said: “This is a great result for the local community. Clifton is a prolific burglar; he targeted homes in broad daylight, and showed no signs of stopping.
“He has freely admitted to a string of offences in an attempt to put his offending behind him, and we hope that this prison sentence both allows him time to reflect on his behaviour as well as shows how seriously these offences are taken.
“The Aylesbury Priority Crime team is committed to protecting the public and bringing offenders to justice. I hope that this case serves as an example that we will pursue you and ensure you are put before the courts.”