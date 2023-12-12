Aylesbury man sentenced to four years in jail after police discovered cocaine, cannabis and scales in his house
A man from Aylesbury has been jailed after police discovered cocaine, cannabis, and weighing scales in his home.
Shueyb Mohammed, 23, of Russell Avenue, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to one count each of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.
He also pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply both illegal products, and possession of criminal property, at a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 23 October.
Returning to the same court for sentencing on 1 December, Mohammed was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed the criminal property was money, which will now be donated to charity.
On 28 September this year at around 3pm, officers stopped Mohammed under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. They believed he was returning home after dealing drugs.
Mohammed was searched and officers found two mobile phones and money. Following his arrest, police officers raided his home, finding a large quantity of cannabis, wraps of cocaine, a large quantity of cash, digital scales and a roll of cling film. He was charged the following day.
Investigating officer PC Levi Fensom, said: “Mohammed was a prolific drug dealer in Aylesbury and his activities were stopped that afternoon after some excellent proactive policing.
“Thames Valley Police will proactively and robustly target and prosecute offenders.
”Our activity will be both visible and covert aimed at disrupting and pursuing offenders involved in the supply of drugs.
“The information from the public around the drug supply offences in Aylesbury plays an important role in developing intelligence into a proactive investigation.”