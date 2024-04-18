Man banned from Buckingham after receiving criminal order in connection to theft

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been banned from entering Buckingham after he admitted to stealing and using an elderly man’s bank card in the town centre.

Jack Pounder, 24, of no fixed abode, is now banned from entering Buckingham town centre. He admitted to seven counts of fraud and one count of theft with aggravated circumstances in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 3 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a hearing High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Friday (12 April), he was ordered to pay an £80 fine and a £32 victim surcharge. Magistrates also informed the 24-year-old that he was receiving a four-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Jack Pounder cannot enter Buckingham town centre

During this period Pounder cannot enter Buckingham town centre or have any open vessel of any alcoholic beverage in a public place unless customer at a licensed premises.

Already, Thames Valley Police has said Pounder breached the order last Thursday (11 April). Officers found him in Northend Square without, what they have described as a reasonable excuse.

On 18 September, 2023, he was seen stalking a man in his 70s who withdrew some cash from an ATM in Market Square and entered a shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the victim left the shop, Pounder followed him to his van and stole his wallet from his shorts pocket and ran off, according to police reports.

Pounder also dumped the wallet, which held prize possessions belonging to the victim, down a drain.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed an investigating officer found and returned the wallet to the victim at a later date.

Pounder was arrested on 4 October and charged the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emily King, from the Aylesbury Vale Priority Crime Team, said: “I am pleased that Jack Pounder has been put before the courts and sentenced for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order.

“This CBO should stop his offending and will prevent him from entering Buckingham and drinking alcohol in public.

“Should he breach the CBO conditions again, or commit any other offences, he will be brought back before the courts.

“Pounder was rightly given a CBO having meticulously targeted a vulnerable victim, and his prolific offending has had a detrimental impact to the community in Buckingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am pleased that Pounder was convicted of these despicable crimes targeting those most vulnerable in society.

“I would like to thank my colleagues, Detective Constable Daniel Page and PC Glen Crosland, for their instrumental support and involvement in this investigation.