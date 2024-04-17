Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drunk driver has been sentenced after he was caught driving recklessly through the M40 with a child inside his vehicle.

Miley Connors, 37, of Scant Road East, Hambrook, West Sussex, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (12 April).

He was found guilty of dangerous driving and child neglect prior to his sentencing.

Connors was doing speeds of up to 100mph on the hard shoulder

At around 4.10pm on 29 December 2021, Thames Valley Police received a number of calls from concerned witnesses who spotted Connors driving recklessly on the motorway in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

An investigating officer has labelled Connors’s driving as amongst the worst she has ever seen.

Police were told that a silver SUV was racing down the hard shoulder of the southbound carriageway of the M40 at over 100mph and swerving in between traffic, initially in Warwickshire before crossing into Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Connors crashed into the central reservation on the Shabbington bend between junctions nine and 8A, causing it to spin and lose a tyre.

He did not hit any other vehicles, so continued to drive to the overbridge near Worminghall, where he got out and started urinating.

At this point the child in the car got out and started to run away towards the embankment.

A police helicopter was deployed to help find Connors and the child who raced out of his vehicle. Thames Valley Police has confirmed they were found nearby and Connors was arrested. He was charged by the police the next day.

He was unanimously found guilty of one count each of dangerous driving and child neglect at Oxford Crown Court on 16 February, 2024.

Investigating officer PC Amy Boughton, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was one of the worse pieces of driving I have ever seen.

“Not only is it shocking to watch, it’s gut-wrenching to know there was a young child in that vehicle, scared and crying.

“The child was found wet, muddy and cold, and stood over Miley Connors, who was throwing up and incapable of looking after them.

“I can only hope that Connors take this second chance and makes recompense for the lives he could have so easily taken because of his reckless actions.”