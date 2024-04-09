Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Aylesbury after mum is stabbed to death in city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was arrested in Aylesbury this morning (9 April) on suspicion of murdering a woman killed in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed the of a 25-year-old man from Oldham. A force spokesperson has said the man was cuffed in the Aylesbury area.

His arrest relates to the death of Kulsuma Akter, who was 27, she was stabbed to death on Westgate in Bradford on Saturday afternoon (6 April).

She was walking in Bradford City centre, pushing her five-month-old child in a buggy at the time of the incident, police have confirmed the baby was unharmed.

West Yorkshire Police has thanked the public for sharing appeals for information since the murder investigation was launched.

Police say the stabbing took place at the the junction with Drewton Road at 3:21pm on Saturday. Ms Akter was taken to hospital, but died of injuries suffered during the attack.

West Yorkshire Police has also confirmed that the Independent Office of Police Conduct have been contacted, as the police force had previously been in contact with the victim.

Another arrest was made in connection to the investigation, a 23-year-old man was arrested in Cheshire yesterday afternoon on suspicion of assisting an offender and he remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Enquiry Team, said:

“This is a tragic incident in which a mother has lost her life in the most horrific of circumstances.“We understand that this has caused a considerable amount of concern in the local community. Local Neighbourhood Policing teams are patrolling the area conducting reassurance to the community.

“We would like to thank Thames Valley Police for their support and assistance in this matter.”

Police are encouraging anyone with information to use their live chat or get in touch by calling 101, quoting log 1071 of 6 April. West Yorkshire Police is also advising potential witnesses to access its major incident portal.