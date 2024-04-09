Police sent to Aylesbury Vale village as horses roam free disrupting traffic

Officers are trying to identify the owners of the horses found on the loose
By James Lowson
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:42 BST
Police officers are trying to return horses roaming free across an Aylesbury Vale village.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed officers are attending to four horses found on the loose in Aston Clinton this morning (9 April).

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently on [the] scene in Aston Clinton where four ponies are currently loose. Amongst their number is one coloured Shetland type. If you are or know the owner, please call 101 and quote 0272 of today’s date.”

Residents are alerting people known to own horses in the area to the incident, but at the time of writing no confirmation has been made by the police.