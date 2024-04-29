Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was arrested on suspicion of exposing himself and committing an indecent act in front of a child in Bicester on Friday (26 April).

Thames Valley Police confirmed a 39-year-old man from Bicester was arrested in connection to an incident in Pingle Field. He was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under the age of 13.

Between 4.15pm and 4.45pm a man allegedly exposed himself and performed an indecent act in the presence of a child in the field.

Thames Valley Police also revealed the man has been released on bail until 4 July while investigations continue.

Investigating officer PC Matt Pilcher, based at Bicester police station, said: “This incident has occurred in the middle of the afternoon in Pingle Field.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“If anybody has any images, mobile phone or CCTV footage from the area, I would ask you to please check this and contact us if you have captured anything that may assist this investigation.

“You can contact us by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240192387.