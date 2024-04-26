Aylesbury drug dealer, 22, sent back to jail less than a year after prison release

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A known drug dealer in Aylesbury has been sent back to jail less than a year after his release from prison.

Muhammed Hamza, 22, of Belgrave Road, Aylesbury, was sentenced to four years imprisonment at Amersham Crown Court on Tuesday (23 April).

A judge also demanded the forfeiture of his phone and money linked to illegal activity.

In the same hearing, Hamza pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, and being in possession of criminal property.

Thames Valley Police has revealed the 22-year-old was known to officers as he was released from jail in June, prior to his latest arrest last October.

On 24 October last year, Thames Valley Police has confirmed plain clothed officers spotted Hamza. When they approached him, he ran away, throwing a package, later discovered as containing numerous wraps of cocaine up in the air. He also tried to throw a black keypad phone over a hedge line towards a house in Argyle Avenue.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that officers quickly caught the dealer as he attempted to run off.

Officers also confiscated another mobile phone and £530 from him. The police force has confirmed analysis of the phones revealed Hamza had sent numerous messages advertising the sale of drugs.Hamza was charged the following day, the force has added.

Investigating officer PC James Gordon, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “On 24 October 2024 Muhammed Hamza attempted to run away from officers and discard Class-A drugs and his drug line phone; however, he was outpaced and was quickly apprehended.

“Hamza was an established drug dealer in Aylesbury and I am pleased the courts have handed him a fitting sentence for the crimes he has committed.

“I hope this serves yet another clear warning to those who wish to deal drugs in Aylesbury, we will continue to work relentlessly to ensure drug dealers are dealt with appropriately and put before the courts.

“If you have any information related to the supply of drugs in Aylesbury then please contact us by calling 101 or making a report online.