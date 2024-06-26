Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a vehicle crashed into the Prime Minister’s Aylesbury Vale estate.

Yesterday (25 June), a vehicle crashed into the countryside estate located on Missenden Road by Little Kimble.

Thames Valley Police has arrested a 44-year-old man from Bucks, in connection to the incident. He is suspected of drink-driving and causing criminal damage.

He was also rushed to hospital due to injuries suffered during the crash, and is still receiving treatment.

An old photo of the multi-million pound mansion near Wendover

A white Volkswagen Scirocco hit the barriers at the entrance of Rishi Sunak’s Buckinghamshire mansion just after noon.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the man arrested was driving the car and was the only person inside the vehicle.

A police force spokesperson said: “While we are still in the very early stages of our investigation, there is currently no evidence to suggest there was any intention to harm anyone.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240298901.”

It has been confirmed that the Prime Minister was not at the property at the time of the crash.

The impressive Aylesbury Vale mansion is owned by the Chequers Trust and was donated to future prime ministers in 1917.