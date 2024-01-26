Gold bars and watches bought by millionaire Bucks fraudster auctioned off to pay for his crimes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

High value luxury items will be auctioned off as a jailed Buckinghamshire man needs to generate revenue to pay for his criminal activity.

Anthony Bond, 66, of Martinsend Lane, Great Missenden, committed missing trader fraud through his business in Chesham. He used the illegally retained money to live a luxury lifestyle and purchase rare coins, gold bars, and high value watches.

Bond was jailed in April 2019 after receiving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence. He was also banned from working as a director for 10 years.

HM Revenues and Customs has now revealed that some of his most expensive assets will be sold to recover lost taxes.

An auction of Bond’s goods is linked to a court order that requires Bond to pay back more than £1.8 million or face an extra eight years in jail.

The Government has confirmed that Bond’s Chesham-based company mainly dealt with scrap silver and platinum but he used the business to steal VAT.

Bond claimed to have paid millions of pounds in VAT to suppliers over a six-year period. He used missing traders - companies he knew would disappear and default on VAT payments - to evade paying £17 million.

Through this fraud scheme the 66-year-old was able to regularly travel overseas, purchase a Spanish holiday home, high-value cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Debbie Porter, operational lead, fraud investigation service, HMRC, said: “Bond stole vast amounts of money to fund a lavish lifestyle he had neither earned nor deserved.

“Our work does not stop when a fraudster is jailed, which is something Bond has discovered with the loss of his luxury assets.

“We will continue to pursue criminals until they repay the money they stole from honest taxpayers which should be used to fund vital public services.

“We urge anyone with information about tax fraud to report it to HMRC via the online form. Search ‘Report Fraud HMRC’ on GOV.UK.”