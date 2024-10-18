Man arrested in connection with assault involving weapon reported in Bucks village

Police announced the charges this morning

A man has been arrested and formally charged by the police in connection with an assault involving a weapon in Buckinghamshire.

Matthew Donaldson, aged 44, of Wrights Lane, Prestwood, was charged yesterday (17 October).

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the 44-year-old has been charged with actual bodily harm after an assault was reported in Prestwood on Wednesday (16 October).

He has also been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon. Thames Valley Police says an altercation took place in the Bucks village at around midday on Wednesday in Cherry Close.

Donaldson is expected to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.