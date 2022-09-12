Man jailed after admitting to stealing black London cab in Aylesbury

John Jason Fitzgerald, 34, of Argyle Avenue, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He pleaded guilty at a hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates’ court on Friday (9 September), and was sentenced to 14 weeks’ imprisonment and received a further 24 month driving disqualification.

The previous day, police officers spotted a black taxi cab being driven at speed on Monmouth Close.

Aylesbury Stronghold Team officers knew that Fitzgerald was disqualified from driving and with the assistance of the proactive Roads Policing Unit, Fitzgerald was stopped on Orwell Drive.

He tried to run away but was quickly detained by officers.

The police force was swiftly able to confirm that the black taxi cab had been stolen seven minutes before.

Fitzgerald was arrested and charged that day.

Investigating officer PC Levi Fensom of the Aylesbury Stronghold Team, said: “Usually the Stronghold Team is focussed on tackling drug dealing, however that doesn’t stop us from spotting other criminal activity and with the roads policing team we caught Fitzgerald after he had stolen the taxi cab.

“He’s now paid for that journey with a custodial sentence.