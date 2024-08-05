A man has been arrested in relation to a large-scale, organised fly-tip across several counties including Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

In addition, three warrants were executed by Hertfordshire Police. The arrest, made yesterday (Thursday) was part of an Environment Agency investigation into the organised dumping of waste across East Anglia and the Home Counties, named Operation Eagle.

Hertfordshire Police were integral to the arrest and custody of the suspect, allowing Environment Agency enforcement officers to continue the investigation.

Waste crime pollutes our environment, undercuts legitimate business and significantly affects our farmers and rural communities.

Any information that may assist with this investigation can be reported via a 24-hour hotline on 0800 807060.

Or it can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online referencing ‘Op Eagle’.