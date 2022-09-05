News you can trust since 1832
Man arrested after woman is strangled and bitten in Aylesbury field

One arrest has been made in connection to a distressing incident where a woman was strangled and bitten in Aylesbury.

By James Lowson
Monday, 5th September 2022, 11:56 am

The incident took place at around 7pm on 24 August by a car park on William Hill Drive.

A woman and a man parked a white BMW, before heading towards the nearby fields.

police want to speak to a specific witness

In the fields the man strangled and bit the woman, who is in her 20s.

People nearby tried to intervene, including a man with a beige-coloured dog.

Police officers specifically want to hear from that man.

Also, a 27-year-old man from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of intentional strangulation, assault, engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour and criminal damage.

He has been released on police bail until 27 September.

Investigating officer PC Natalie Hall, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident or have CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area, to please get in touch.

“In particular, I want to speak to the members of public that tried to assist the victim.

“There was an older white man with a beige dog and two members of the public that assisted while the victim was going towards her vehicle in the car park.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220380729.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”