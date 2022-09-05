Man arrested after woman is strangled and bitten in Aylesbury field

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at around 7pm on 24 August by a car park on William Hill Drive.

A woman and a man parked a white BMW, before heading towards the nearby fields.

police want to speak to a specific witness

In the fields the man strangled and bit the woman, who is in her 20s.

People nearby tried to intervene, including a man with a beige-coloured dog.

Police officers specifically want to hear from that man.

Also, a 27-year-old man from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of intentional strangulation, assault, engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour and criminal damage.

He has been released on police bail until 27 September.

Investigating officer PC Natalie Hall, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident or have CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area, to please get in touch.

“In particular, I want to speak to the members of public that tried to assist the victim.

“There was an older white man with a beige dog and two members of the public that assisted while the victim was going towards her vehicle in the car park.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220380729.