Man arrested after police raid home in Aylesbury linked to drug dealing

An arrest was made at the scene

A man from Aylesbury has been arrested in connection with a police raid of a property within the town.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a 26-year-old was arrested after a search warrant was used to investigate a home in Aylesbury.

The police force has not confirmed the full address of the raided home. Officers searched the property on Tuesday and arrested the unnamed individual on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

It has been confirmed that the man is under investigation for being in possession of criminal property and that he was held in police custody overnight.