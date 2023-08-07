News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Man arrested after girl is sexually assaulted in Stoke Mandeville field

A man fled from the scene after another person intervened
By James Lowson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read

A man has been arrested in connection to an incident where a girl was sexually assaulted in broad daylight in Aylesbury.

A teenage girl was assaulted in a field in Stoke Mandeville on Thursday afternoon (3 August).

The victim was approached by a man in a field behind Wendover Road and Station Road, this is where the sexual assault took place.

One man has been arrested in connection to the incidentOne man has been arrested in connection to the incident
One man has been arrested in connection to the incident
Most Popular

Thames Valley Police reports that another person intervened which led to the offender fleeing the scene on foot.

Read More
Urgent appeal for help in finding missing woman last seen in Buckingham

A 27-year-old man from Stoke Mandeville has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and released on police bail until 5 November, pending further enquiries by the force.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage from the area, please contact Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Natasha Taplin via our website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230345103.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via its website or by calling 0800 555 111.”