A man has been arrested in connection to an incident where a girl was sexually assaulted in broad daylight in Aylesbury.

A teenage girl was assaulted in a field in Stoke Mandeville on Thursday afternoon (3 August).

The victim was approached by a man in a field behind Wendover Road and Station Road, this is where the sexual assault took place.

One man has been arrested in connection to the incident

Thames Valley Police reports that another person intervened which led to the offender fleeing the scene on foot.

A 27-year-old man from Stoke Mandeville has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and released on police bail until 5 November, pending further enquiries by the force.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage from the area, please contact Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Natasha Taplin via our website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43230345103.