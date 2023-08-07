Urgent appeal for help in finding missing woman last seen in Buckingham
Police are asking anyone who sees Kimberly to call 999
By Newsroom
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Thames Valley Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a young woman who was last seen in Buckingham yesterday morning (Sunday, August 6).
Kimberly is 23 years old, with long braided hair and about 5ft 8ins tall. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white scarf with stripes, glasses and white trainers. She was carrying a red holdall bag.
She is known to frequent Buckingham town centre and Stowe Gardens. Anyone who sees Kimberly is asked to call 999 quoting reference 43230349484