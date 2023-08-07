News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Urgent appeal for help in finding missing woman last seen in Buckingham

Police are asking anyone who sees Kimberly to call 999
By Newsroom
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read

Thames Valley Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a young woman who was last seen in Buckingham yesterday morning (Sunday, August 6).

Kimberly is 23 years old, with long braided hair and about 5ft 8ins tall. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white scarf with stripes, glasses and white trainers. She was carrying a red holdall bag.

She is known to frequent Buckingham town centre and Stowe Gardens. Anyone who sees Kimberly is asked to call 999 quoting reference 43230349484