Homes evacuated and one arrest made following suspected overnight arson attack in Aylesbury

Seven fire engines were required to deal with the blaze, one home has been completely wrecked as a result of the fire.

No one was injured by the flames, residents have been allowed to re-enter their homes, while the area is still being investigated by the authorities.

Thames Valley Police announced that a 71-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life and he remains in custody.

The emergency services rushed to an address in Hillington Close at around 1.55am.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service reports that a two-storey, mid-terrace property was totally destroyed by the fire.

Two other homes suffered smoke and water damage due to the overnight blaze.

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two main jets, a short extension ladder, small gear, and a thermal imaging camera to combat the blaze.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “If you have any info call 101 or go online. Ref: 43220179813.