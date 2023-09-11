Man and woman convicted over illegal breeding in Aylesbury after 24 dogs found in squalid conditions

Two of the dogs died after they were left to fight in the garden of the property

Two people have been convicted of running an illegal dog breeding site in Aylesbury.

At Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (7 September) Hammad Javaid of Charmfield Road, Aylesbury, and Louise Lane of Upland Avenue, Chesham, were sentenced in relation to a number of offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, having previously pleaded guilty.

Javaid received a total sentence of 20 months imprisonment. Lane was sentenced to a total of six months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, together with 100 hours community service and 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days. She was also required to pay £500 towards Bucks Council’s costs in bringing the case to court. Both defendants were banned by the court from keeping dogs in the future.

The squalid conditions the dogs were discovered in in Aylesbury

Bucks Council has revealed it started investigating the pair after being contacted by concerned residents and the RSPCA.

People alerted the authority to the possibility that illegal breeding was taking place at a property on Charmfield Road in Aylesbury.

Council officials obtained warrants to search the property and another property on Bateman Drive in Aylesbury.

More evidence obtained by Bucks Council

On 1 September 2021, 24 bull breed dogs were found in squalid condition at a house on Bateman Drive, with further kennels being discovered at the back of the property.

Under veterinary advice, nine dogs, two of which were pregnant, were taken into possession by the council. On 6 September 2021, the RSPCA returned to Bateman Drive after receiving reports that the remaining dogs had been fighting in the garden.

Charity representatives found that the dogs had been left loose and unattended in the garden. Two dogs died as a result of these fights, Bucks Council has confirmed. The remaining 13 dogs were removed by the RSPCA.

Evidence obtained during the council’s searches, including forensic analysis of digital devices seized at the properties, revealed Lane’s involvement. Evidence also showed that dogs had been intensively bred, in several cases having had two litters in less than a year and had been subjected to repeated caesarean sections.

More photos from one of the homes searched during the operation

Javaid pleaded guilty to charges of unlicensed dog breeding, tail docking, five charges of causing unnecessary suffering and one charge of failing to ensure animal welfare.

Lane pleaded guilty to charges of unlicensed dog breeding, two charges of causing unnecessary suffering and one charge of failing to ensure animal welfare.

The dogs removed from Bateman Drive, and the puppies that were subsequently born, were cared for by the RSPCA and Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels. With assistance from these charities, all the dogs have now been successfully rehomed.