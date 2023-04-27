Man, 19, jailed after using knife to slash boy and rob his electric scooter in Aylesbury

A man has been jailed for slashing a boy with a knife, and robbing his e-scooter, on an Aylesbury estate.

A woman who acted as the man’s accomplice was also sentenced in connection to the violent incident.

Jake Gilfillan, 19, of no fixed abode, was jailed for four years and six months at Aylesbury Crown Court last Thursday (20 April).

Meanwhile, Rebecca Barlow, 26, previously of St Edmunds Close in Aylesbury, was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

She was also placed on a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and will have to wear an electronic tag for six months.

Gilfillan pleaded guilty to one count of robbery,Section 18 wounding and possession of a bladed article.

Barlow pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a bladed article.

On 8 November, 2022, Gilfillan was with Barlow when he confronted a 16-year-old boy and girl in an alleyway leading to St Edmunds Close.

He took the boy’s electric scooter and told Barlow to get a knife. When Barlow returned with the knife, Gilfillan cut the boy’s forearm, causing a laceration.

Both were arrested the next day and charged on 10 November.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Spain, of the Priority Crime Team in Aylesbury, said: “Thames Valley Police’s officers and staff are working tirelessly with partners, including our communities, to tackle knife crime.

“It is important that the public helps us in our fight against knife crime by reporting to us anything which is of concern to them. If you are worried that someone you know is using violence or is carrying a knife, please report it.

“Thames Valley Police has a broad range of visible tactics it will employ to tackle knife crime, such us the use of stop and search, Section 60s, intelligence-led patrols, executing warrants, knife arches, knife wands, knife bins, test purchase operations and CCTV. However, there are also many security measures that you can’t see.