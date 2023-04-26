A balaclava-clad gang tried to break into an Aylesbury house after failing to steal a motorhome before being chased off by a brave neighbour.

The incident happened just after midnight on Wednesday April 26th in Waterlily on Watermead in Aylesbury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after four balaclava-clad would-be thieves tried to steal a motorhome but were blocked by a home security bollard.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information

The gang then tried to gain entry to the house, banging the front door, before being chased off by a brave neighbour who had heard the commotion.