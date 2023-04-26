Balaclava-clad gang tried to break into Aylesbury house after failing to steal motorhome before being chased off by neighbour
When the gang’s efforts to take the motorhome were unsuccessful, they started banging on the front door
A balaclava-clad gang tried to break into an Aylesbury house after failing to steal a motorhome before being chased off by a brave neighbour.
The incident happened just after midnight on Wednesday April 26th in Waterlily on Watermead in Aylesbury.
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after four balaclava-clad would-be thieves tried to steal a motorhome but were blocked by a home security bollard.
The gang then tried to gain entry to the house, banging the front door, before being chased off by a brave neighbour who had heard the commotion.
A police spokesman said: “If anyone has any information about the offence then we would urge them to contact the force via our website or call 101, quoting investigation reference 43230180590.”