Man, 18, charged in connection with two muggings reported in Aylesbury

His is due to appear in court next month

Thames Valley Police has named and charged an 18-year-old in connection with two mugging incidents that were reported in Aylesbury.

Yesterday evening (10 February), the police force confirmed that Jahmari Erskine, of Oxford Road, had been charged with two counts of robbery.

He was formally charged by the police force on Thursday (6 February) and appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court the next day. It was decided that he will remain in police custody until a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 10 March.

His arrests relates to alleged muggings which took place in Aylesbury.

One in Whitehill Park on 30 January where a boy was assaulted and had his bike stolen. On 2 February, on Thame Road, a man was threatened and had his mobile phone taken.