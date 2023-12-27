Machete brandished in broad daylight brawl inside popular Aylesbury shopping centre

Two arrests have been made in connection to the incident

An individual was seen wielding a machete during a daytime altercation which took place inside a popular shopping centre in Aylesbury.

Four males were seen fighting at around 1.15pm inside Friars Square Shopping Centre on Saturday (23 December).

Thames Valley Police believes the brawl started outside Metro Bank and escalated when one of the males produced a machete from his waistband. In response two of the males fled out of the shopping centre where they were chased across Market Square by the individual carrying the weapon.

Police want to hear from people who may have been in the area at the time

Thames Valley Police sent armed officers to the scene, but the key suspects had left Aylesbury town centre before they arrived.

Officers stopped and searched several people but they released them all without further action, the police force has confirmed.

The police force has confirmed no one was injured during the brawl and two arrests were made in connection to the incident.

A 16-year-old boy from Winslow and a 19-year-old man from Aylesbury were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Sergeant Michael Cowdrey, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I understand this alarming incident may have been concerning for those who witnessed it.

“However, thankfully, no one was injured and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

“We are investigating the incident thoroughly and there will be an increased police presence in the town centre as a result. Anyone with concerns should speak to a uniformed officer.

“We have arrested a boy and a man in connection with this incident, who remain in our custody at this time.

“I am appealing for witnesses to any part of this incident to please come forward.

“The shopping centre and Market Place were busy at the time so I imagine there are lots of people who witnessed it but have not spoken to us yet.

“Also, if you have CCTV cameras in the area or were driving in the area around the time of the incident and have a dash-cam, please check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist us and get in touch if you have.

“Anyone with information or footage should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230573590.

“Alternatively provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.