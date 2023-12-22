Police on the hunt for wanted Tring man in connection with GBH
Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating a wanted man.
Christian Eames, aged 26, last known address in New Mill, Tring, is wanted in connection with grievous bodily harm (GBH).
Anyone who sees Christian, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/100568/23.
Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org