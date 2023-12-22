Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing to the public for their help in locating a wanted man.

Christian Eames, aged 26, last known address in New Mill, Tring, is wanted in connection with grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Anyone who sees Christian, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/100568/23.